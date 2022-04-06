ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watch: Twisters Slamming Georgia, South Carolina Captured on Video

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Lord help the ones that are in the path of that tornado right now," said the narrator of a video showing a tornado touching down in Allendale, South...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Woman killed when tornadoes blow through South Carolina, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Devastating tornadoes blew across South Carolina and Georgia on Tuesday leaving one woman dead and a path of destruction. Tornadoes were confirmed in both Pembroke, Georgia, and Allendale, South Carolina. A woman died in Pembroke when a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Pembroke, GA
City
Jackson, GA
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Cory Smith
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twisters#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Twitter#Chadblue83#South Carolina Cbs#Wltx#Myahcowart
WCBD Count on 2

More videos released in deadly South Carolina police shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man’s family called for their release and an independent investigation. The new video from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department showed an extra minute […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
866K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy