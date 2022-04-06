At House hearing, Vermont National Guard addresses annual sexual assault report

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at a roundtable at Camp Johnson in Colchester on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The Vermont National Guard last year investigated five allegations of sexual assault, including two of rape, involving its members, according to an annual report discussed Tuesday in the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs. Three of those incidents allegedly took place that year, while two occurred in previous years.

Lawmakers addressed the annual report, which has been required by law for nearly a decade, as they considered H.666 . The bill would create a consultant position to assist lawmakers in overseeing the Guard’s efforts to reduce sexual misconduct among its ranks.

“Commanders and leaders have created a climate where survivors of sexual assault are coming forward with confidence that their reports will be taken seriously, and knowledge that they will receive the support and care necessary,” Adjutant General Greg Knight said in a memo to the Legislature.

The Vermont National Guard has been required to submit a sexual misconduct report to the Legislature each year since 2014, after allegations of assault and harassment prompted a leading candidate for adjutant general to withdraw from the race in January 2013.

In January 2019 , Gov. Phil Scott asked the adjutant general to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Guard’s sexual assault policies and procedures after VTDigger published a seven-part series in 2018 on misconduct in the Guard, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment and retaliation against a whistleblower.

Nikki Sorrell, the Guard’s sexual assault prevention and response coordinator and the first civilian to author the report, outlined highlights for committee members during Tuesday’s hearing. In federal fiscal year 2021 — which ran from October 2020 through September 2021 — Sorrell’s office tracked five sexual assault reports, she said, including three that allegedly took place during that time period, one in 2019 and one in 2005.

All of the accused perpetrators were Vermont National Guard members, she said. The survivors included four Guard members and one civilian.

Sorrell’s office also began to track an additional federal case moving through military court that was reported by an active-duty overseas Guard member at the end of the fiscal year, she said. The accused person is also a Guard member. The survivor is home and is receiving support from Sorrell’s office, she said.

There were no reports of sexual harassment or reports related to discrimination based on sexual orientation during the year in question.

The Guard’s last annual report, pertaining to fiscal year 2020, documented three cases of sexual assault and two instances of sexual harassment between October 2019 and September 2020.



Prior reports of favoritism and members not feeling comfortable speaking out against problems led the Guard to create an anti-harassment policy in February 2021 and an equal employment policy in September 2021. A draft military equal opportunity policy is also being reviewed. All three policies exceed federal requirements and National Guard Bureau standards, according to the 2021 report.

A new “Reach Up” function in the Guard mobile app now provides members an easy way to file complaints, even anonymously, the report noted.

Prior climate surveys also revealed a perception of unfairness related to position assignments and hiring practices, especially for women. But in his testimony before the House committee on Wednesday, Knight highlighted gender statistics in the report as “a critical piece” that showed some improvement in leadership assignments. He said it “reflects the direction of the National Guard.”

Knight told lawmakers that the Vermont Army National Guard was the first to open recruitment to women throughout the organization.

According to the demographics Knight presented, women comprise 21.2% of assigned personnel and hold 23% of leadership positions. Additionally, two women are currently in training as F-35 fighter pilot candidates — a first, he said.

“When I was elected to this position, one of my primary focuses was on improving equitable opportunity in our organization,” Knight said. “We are correcting literally centuries of combat arms being exclusively male occupations.”

Committee members said they thought the report made “incredible strides” and said they would welcome suggestions for specific legislative actions that could support the Guard.

Read the story on VTDigger here: At House hearing, Vermont National Guard addresses annual sexual assault report .