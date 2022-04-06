ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

At House hearing, Vermont National Guard addresses annual sexual assault report

By Auditi Guha
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYiSO_0f0b1Jo700
Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at a roundtable at Camp Johnson in Colchester on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The Vermont National Guard last year investigated five allegations of sexual assault, including two of rape, involving its members, according to an annual report discussed Tuesday in the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs. Three of those incidents allegedly took place that year, while two occurred in previous years.

Lawmakers addressed the annual report, which has been required by law for nearly a decade, as they considered H.666 . The bill would create a consultant position to assist lawmakers in overseeing the Guard’s efforts to reduce sexual misconduct among its ranks.

“Commanders and leaders have created a climate where survivors of sexual assault are coming forward with confidence that their reports will be taken seriously, and knowledge that they will receive the support and care necessary,” Adjutant General Greg Knight said in a memo to the Legislature.

The Vermont National Guard has been required to submit a sexual misconduct report to the Legislature each year since 2014, after allegations of assault and harassment prompted a leading candidate for adjutant general to withdraw from the race in January 2013.

In January 2019 , Gov. Phil Scott asked the adjutant general to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Guard’s sexual assault policies and procedures after VTDigger published a seven-part series in 2018 on misconduct in the Guard, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment and retaliation against a whistleblower.

Nikki Sorrell, the Guard’s sexual assault prevention and response coordinator and the first civilian to author the report, outlined highlights for committee members during Tuesday’s hearing. In federal fiscal year 2021 — which ran from October 2020 through September 2021 — Sorrell’s office tracked five sexual assault reports, she said, including three that allegedly took place during that time period, one in 2019 and one in 2005.

All of the accused perpetrators were Vermont National Guard members, she said. The survivors included four Guard members and one civilian.

Sorrell’s office also began to track an additional federal case moving through military court that was reported by an active-duty overseas Guard member at the end of the fiscal year, she said. The accused person is also a Guard member. The survivor is home and is receiving support from Sorrell’s office, she said.

There were no reports of sexual harassment or reports related to discrimination based on sexual orientation during the year in question.

The Guard’s last annual report, pertaining to fiscal year 2020, documented three cases of sexual assault and two instances of sexual harassment between October 2019 and September 2020.

Prior reports of favoritism and members not feeling comfortable speaking out against problems led the Guard to create an anti-harassment policy in February 2021 and an equal employment policy in September 2021. A draft military equal opportunity policy is also being reviewed. All three policies exceed federal requirements and National Guard Bureau standards, according to the 2021 report.

A new “Reach Up” function in the Guard mobile app now provides members an easy way to file complaints, even anonymously, the report noted.

Prior climate surveys also revealed a perception of unfairness related to position assignments and hiring practices, especially for women. But in his testimony before the House committee on Wednesday, Knight highlighted gender statistics in the report as “a critical piece”  that showed some improvement in leadership assignments. He said it “reflects the direction of the National Guard.”

Knight told lawmakers that the Vermont Army National Guard was the first to open recruitment to women throughout the organization.

According to the demographics Knight presented, women comprise 21.2% of assigned personnel and hold 23% of leadership positions. Additionally, two women are currently in training as F-35 fighter pilot candidates — a first, he said.

“When I was elected to this position, one of my primary focuses was on improving equitable opportunity in our organization,” Knight said. “We are correcting literally centuries of combat arms being exclusively male occupations.”

Committee members said they thought the report made “incredible strides” and said they would welcome suggestions for specific legislative actions that could support the Guard.

Read the story on VTDigger here: At House hearing, Vermont National Guard addresses annual sexual assault report .

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Panel to help Maine National Guard improve assault response

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday established a permanent advisory council to improve the Maine National Guard’s responses to sexual assault and harassment and to ensure assault survivors are connected to available resources. The 10-member council is charged with making recommendations by Dec. 1 about how...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colchester, VT
State
Vermont State
Colchester, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Vermont National Guard soldiers to return Wednesday

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will return home from Kosovo Wednesday. The 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry and the 86th Infantry Brigade combat team will arrive on Wednesday. The cavalry and the infantry units are among the last units to return after being deployed in...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Knight
VTDigger

At progressive forum, Vermont congressional candidates address housing, discrimination and voting rights

The candidates have yet to distinguish themselves from one another on major policy issues. In opening statements Tuesday night, they largely sought to differentiate themselves based on their experience and life stories. Read the story on VTDigger here: At progressive forum, Vermont congressional candidates address housing, discrimination and voting rights.
VERMONT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senate to hear House bill that would stimulate Vermont’s workforce development efforts

(The Center Square) – Workforce development in key areas of the Vermont economy is the focus of a new bill that is headed to the Senate. House Bill 703, if enacted, would use $41.9 million to establish several workforce development programs with the goal of increasing workforce participation rates, training and retaining nurses and mental health care workers, and focusing on providing training and apprentice programs to youth and adults.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Legislature#House
VTDigger

Senate moves 1 step closer to creating city of Essex Junction

After a generation of will-they-won’t-they drama, the village of Essex Junction and the town of Essex have decided to go their separate ways. Essex Junction wants to become its own city, but first, the Legislature and the governor must approve the charter change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Senate moves 1 step closer to creating city of Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Search intensifies for missing St. Johnsbury man presumed dead

State police have ramped up the search for Richard Gammell Sr., who is believed to have walked into the Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 27. Based on the circumstances and the elapsed time, authorities presume he is dead. According to state police, Gammell left his home on Mountain...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
VTDigger

Vermont reports 26 Covid hospitalizations and 216 cases

Vermont reported 216 new Covid-19 cases, 26 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 158, up from 152 on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 8.2% Thursday, up from 7.4% on Wednesday....
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy