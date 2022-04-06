ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Mixed feelings about the possible Amazon Distribution Center in the Town of Niagara

By Olivia Proia
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20huiQ_0f0b1Ara00

The Niagara Town Board heard from Amazon representatives and the public regarding the possibility of an Amazon distribution center on Lockport Road. Some Town of Niagara homeowners were upset over the possibility, while others were happy about the potential economic growth.

"I love the idea. I love everything about it. I truly believe it’ll help out a lot of people only if the do it right and safe," Thomas Weber, who lives across the road from where the distribution center would be built, said.

Amazon is proposing a 650,000 square foot distribution center on 216 acres of land. A representative from the company said the center would employee 1,000 people full-time, averaging at $18 an hour pay.

WKBW

"From my driveway, I can see the entrance into the site. I approve of it. The town needs jobs, needs development. I’m in support of it. I am a unionized construction worker, so I hope it goes union and gets support backing our local economy," Joseph Gregory Myles, who also lives across the road from where the distribution center would be built, said.

The Niagara County Planning Board has already given Amazon a positive recommendation, but the Niagara Town Board, like the public, has concern about traffic.

"With road rage and everything else that’s going to come out of it, it’s not going to work if they send anything Packard Road. The truck traffic is horrible now," Weber said.

"Being a resident of Packard Road, I’d like to see traffic diverted on Lockport Road. If there’s some way they can do that, I’m all for the project. Being that the airbase and that being so close, traffic is an issue. But I think they’ll work it out here in the town," Myles said.

The Town Board voted to table any decision pending hearing more from the public and Amazon exploring alternative traffic routes.

Comments / 1

Rashid the Great
2d ago

There are "mixed feelings" about taking a vaccine to fight against a virus killing humans. Those people are those that want the past to return and be great again. The future is Amazon, like it or not.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
Niagara, NY
Government
Niagara, NY
Business
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Niagara Town Board
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy