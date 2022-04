With the return to in-house dining following the pandemic, one of the difficulties facing restaurants is how to configure their floor plan in a way that makes customers feel safe. One of the key details when it comes to floor plan creation is flexibility and making sure that any changes to the floor plan can be properly executed. To help with that execution, FLAT Tech has created table bases that are self-stabilizing and easily maneuverable to adapt to a restaurant’s changing needs.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 DAYS AGO