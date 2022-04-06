Youth Council Virtual Meeting

It’s fairly obvious that the recent mailings by Suez Water company to residents were probably politically motivated. What’s laughable is the mayor’s denial of receiving campaign contributions from them initially. Then there was the abrupt change acknowledging the contributions. It just shows the lack of awareness to what’s going on not only in the city, but his own campaign. Perhaps his new campaign slogan should be, “Deny, Deny, Deny….Until caught in a Lie”.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO