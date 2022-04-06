ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Youth Council Virtual Meeting

cityofbowie.org
 2 days ago

The Bowie Youth Council provides an opportunity for local students to learn about...

www.cityofbowie.org

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Virtual town hall addresses public health and youth resources

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. The town hall focused on public health and youth resources. The meeting provided an opportunity for Peoria residents to provide ideas and feedback to the panelists.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Bowie, MD
L'Observateur

Voters weigh in on quarter cent sales tax for SJSO

On Saturday, March 26, the election to renew a quarter cent sales tax for the St. John Sheriff’s Office was approved by voters. The measure passed by 77% or 1153 votes. There was a 5.1% turnout. The tax generates $2.4 million to the department for officers’ salaries and crime...
POLITICS
Hudson Reporter

The mayor is in denial

It’s fairly obvious that the recent mailings by Suez Water company to residents were probably politically motivated. What’s laughable is the mayor’s denial of receiving campaign contributions from them initially. Then there was the abrupt change acknowledging the contributions. It just shows the lack of awareness to what’s going on not only in the city, but his own campaign. Perhaps his new campaign slogan should be, “Deny, Deny, Deny….Until caught in a Lie”.
POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy