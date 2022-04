Investigators believe a goose caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning in Bristol Township. Township police said in a news release that the motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson in the area of State and River roads about 9:55 a.m. when a goose flew out of the woods nearby and struck the motorcyclist directly in the side of the head.

