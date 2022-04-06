ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Park, NY

School district mourns Kings Park H.S. principal who died suddenly

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsAVz_0f0azYhO00

The Kings Park School District is mourning Kings Park High School Principal Dr. Karen Lessler who died suddenly this week.

Junior Rebecca Aronberg, who worked closely with Dr. Lessler on her Eagle Scout Service Project, says teachers were crying and she was also devastated by the loss.

"She helped me every step of the way," Aronberg says. "She played a really big role in getting my Eagle project off the ground and right now I feel kind of helpless without her."

Lessler worked for two decades in the Kings Park School District, spending 17 years as a middle school social studies teacher.

She then served as the high school's assistant principal for two years and as principal for one year.

In 2021, she was recognized with an Administrator Service Award.

Lessler was also on the Middle Country School District's board for multiple years, serving as president at one point.

Superintendent of Schools Timothy Eagen said in a letter to parents, "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially to our students."

He also wrote that, "The Kings Park family has lost a special person. Dr. Lessler was an amazing friend, colleague, mother, wife, grandmother and leader. She loved what she called, 'the work,' which was of course always focused on the needs of the students."

The district says it has crisis intervention teams on hand to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel.

Several of the district psychologists and additional mental health personnel were made available and will be available again throughout Wednesday at the school.

Additional resources are also being offered to parents who want to help their children at home.

Students say they want to preserve Lessler's memory for years to come.

"She did so much for everyone," Aronberg says. "Really hope we do something amazing for her."

Dr. Lessler was 65 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kings Park, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Mourning#Mental Health#Highschool
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
NJ.com

Death of beloved teacher leaves N.J. town grief-stricken

This has been a week like no other at Essex Fells Elementary School, where students, teachers and staff are mourning the sudden passing of their popular physical education and health teacher, John Paul Viggiano. Viggiano, better known as “Mr. V” to everyone at the pre-K to 6 school, loved sports,...
ESSEX FELLS, NJ
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
Fox 19

Hundreds show up to mourn, remember CPS student who died suddenly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends of Sha’Niya Clark describe the teen who passed away last week as effortlessly magnetic, the sort of person who left a positive impact wherever she went without trying. The 18-year-old Western Hills High School student died suddenly on March 11 after falling ill....
CINCINNATI, OH
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy