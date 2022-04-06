ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Rockets

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

The Nets improved to 41-38 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

