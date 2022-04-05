The New York City Starbucks Reserve Roastery Becomes 10th Unionized Store

Click here to read the full article. Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy’s compensation last year totaled $212.7 million, a nearly sixfold increase from his pay package in 2020 when he headed the tech giant’s AWS division.
Virtually all of Jassy’s 2021 comp — $211.9 million — was in restricted stock that vests over the next 10 years, according to Amazon’s proxy statement filed Friday. His base salary was $175,000, unchanged from the two prior years; in addition, Amazon paid $589,149 in security expenses for the CEO.
Founder Jeff Bezos, who assumed the role of executive chair when Jassy took the helm...
