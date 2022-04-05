ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The New York City Starbucks Reserve Roastery Becomes 10th Unionized Store

By Opheli Garcia Lawler
Thrillist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starbucks union movement continues to spread across the US, as workers at a 10th corporate-owned store in New York City voted to form a union on April 1. Like the recent...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
New York City, NY
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
New York City, NY
Business
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Benzinga

When Amazon Shares Fell 80% In 2000, Here's What CEO Jeff Bezos Told Shareholders

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are priced well above the $3,000 mark today but that was not the case at the beginning of the new millennium. In fact, between 2000 and 2001, the company’s shares plunged sharply by over 80% and it was at such a time that the company’s founder Jeff Bezos penned a letter to shareholders. Here’s what he had to say.
STOCKS
WKRC

Kohl's says it's no longer a department store, will open 100 small-format stores

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Kohl's is getting a makeover. The company says it's not going to be a department store anymore. Instead, it's going to be adding Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its US stores and open 100 new locations that'll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

An email from a franchise executive caused a mass resignation at an Applebee’s in Kansas after the executive suggested lowering wages amid inflation and higher gas prices. The email was sent by Wayne Pankratz, an executive at the franchise group in charge of the restaurant in Lawrence west of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state, the company confirmed. The message was sent to other executives and was later forwarded to the Lawrence location. Mr Pankratz argued in the email that higher gas prices and inflation presented an opportunity to cut wages as workers would be living...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Pinterest#Tiktok
Thrillist

Singapore Airline's Newest Plane Is Coming to the U.S. & It's Like a Hotel in the Sky

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a $1 Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's

A good chicken sandwich is such a beautiful thing. But I'd argue that an even better thing is a chicken sandwich deal. In that case, Wendy's is looking pretty good for April because the fast food chain is offering you the chance to get a chicken sandwich for $1 after buying a regularly priced one.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNBC

Starbucks sinks as Schultz takes the reins again

Starbucks was down today after former CEO Howard Schultz took charge of the company again. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
BUSINESS
KEYT

Seattle Starbucks unionizes in coffee giant’s home city

SEATTLE (AP) — Baristas and other employees at a Seattle Starbucks have voted to unionize, the first such vote in the city where Starbucks originated and the latest in a nationwide push to organize the coffee shop chain. The Seattle Times reports the unanimous vote announced Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board is also an especially symbolic win as Howard Schultz returns as interim chief executive officer and workers at more than 100 stores say they want to unionize. The store in the Capitol Hill neighborhood will become the seventh in the country where employees have voted in favor of unionizing with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Pay Hit $212.7 Million in 2021, up Nearly Six Times From Prior Year

Click here to read the full article. Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy’s compensation last year totaled $212.7 million, a nearly sixfold increase from his pay package in 2020 when he headed the tech giant’s AWS division. Virtually all of Jassy’s 2021 comp — $211.9 million — was in restricted stock that vests over the next 10 years, according to Amazon’s proxy statement filed Friday. His base salary was $175,000, unchanged from the two prior years; in addition, Amazon paid $589,149 in security expenses for the CEO. Founder Jeff Bezos, who assumed the role of executive chair when Jassy took the helm...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy