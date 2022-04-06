Toronto Raptors Beat Atlanta Hawks 118-108

The Raptors defeated the Hawks 118-108.

Summary

With their playoff chances hanging in the balance, the Atlanta Hawks let the biggest game of the regular season slip away against the Toronto Raptors. With the 118-108 victory, the Raptors clinch the 6th seed (and Playoff spot) while the Hawks are officially locked into the Play-In Tournament.

Trae Young led the team with another incredible performance - 26 points and 15 assists. The rest of the Hawks starters played well, especially Kevin Huerter, who shot the lights out and finished with 21 points. But besides Bogdan Bogdanovic, there was no production coming off the bench tonight.

The Raptors struggled tremendously from outside, shooting 9-35 (25.7%) from deep. All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet started the game 3-20 before hitting his fourth and final shot, a dagger three-pointer.

While the Raptors struggled with shooting, they absolutely ate inside. They out-rebounded the Hawks 60-43 and outscored the good guys 62-42 in the paint. John Collins and Danilo Gallinari's absence was felt by the Hawks tonight.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan praised his opponents. "They established their game. They won the paint tonight. As you mentioned, 20 offensive rebounds, 24 second-chance points, 62 points in the paint. So they really just dominated the paint, attacking the paint."

Trae Young took a seat at the podium in a grey hoodie and backpack on his back. He looked like a man ready to catch an international flight.

When asked about the season as a whole, Young replied, "It's been definitely a different year. Obviously, we wish we were higher in the standings, but we're not, and we are where we are we are. So we got to take care of business with what's ahead of us, and we have the Wizards tomorrow and got to take it one game at a time. And then the Playoffs, if those start and we're in it, then it's 0-0. And that's how I look at it."

The Hawks are back home tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards. As always, we will have your game day preview ready in the morning. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 26 PTS, 15 AST

Kevin Huerter - 21 PTS, 4 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 20 PTS, 6 REB

Raptors Leaders

Pascal Siakam - 31 PTS, 13 REB

Scottie Barnes - 19 PTS, 14 REB

Chris Boucher - 18 PTS, 7 REB

