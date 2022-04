COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle McCord came to Ohio State understanding he would be in a battle at quarterback the moment he stepped on campus. He eventually lost to C.J. Stroud. An injury to QB1 gave McCord a chance to start against Akron, in which he had good and bad moments while completing 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 59-7 win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO