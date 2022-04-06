ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois has funding for EV charging stations, so why the shortage in minority communities?

By Andrew Schroedter, Lourdes Duarte
 2 days ago

Gov. JB Pritzker has said Illinois could see more than a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That’s good news for the environment and drivers looking to save money on gas. But there are concerns that minority and low-income communities will not have enough charging stations to meet that growing demand.

Today, there are an estimated 40,000 Illinois drivers behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

On Chicago’s North Side, for example, there’s several stations for those drivers to use.

But that valuable infrastructure can be tough to find in McKinley Park, Little Village, Bronzeville and other neighborhoods throughout the South and West Sides.

“We have 77 neighborhoods in Chicago,” Neda Deylami, an electric vehicle advocate, said. “Forty-four of them don’t have any public chargers.”

Advocates say the state can access public dollars to install charging stations.

But progress has been slow, raising concerns that minority and low-income communities will be left behind.

“That leadership needs to come from the governor’s office to get that money out there,” Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health at Respiratory Health Association of Metropolitan Chicago, said.

Comments / 12

T~Ruth
2d ago

Because just when cities had Lime Bikes to rent the bikes ended up in trees and the river. The new housing projects in East St Louis already are 50% destroyed. So why would they waste our money on people who don’t care?

Jack
2d ago

I can just imagine what would happen to these public charging stations. At minimum they will become hunting grounds for carjackers.

Welcome to the NWO
2d ago

Too dangerous for the installers, and tfor anyone to charge their car at , also the wiring would just get stolen, and recycled for the cash. It's not about race it's about crime level.

