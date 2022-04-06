PREP SOFTBALL: Venice repeats recent history, routs DeSoto

VENICE — One thing the city of Venice is known for over the summer is the annual Fourth of July fireworks show that shoots off from the South Jetty each year.

However, there was another fireworks show that took place a couple of miles to the north on Venice Island on Tuesday night. The Venice Indians softball team lit up visiting DeSoto County and cruised to a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.

It was Venice’s second shutout of the Bulldogs in the span of a week. On March 29, the Indians defeated DeSoto County in Arcadia, 13-0.

Karsyn Rutherford wasted no time getting Venice on the board. She sent the first pitch of the game from DeSoto’s Kayli Rhoden to right for a double, and raced around the rest of the diamond to score on a throwing error.

Micaela Hartman followed with a single, setting the stage for Raionna Smith. The freshman hit a high fly ball toward center that caught the wind and sailed over the fence for a two-run homer.

“People should be talking about Raionna Smith,” Venice head coach Steve Constantino said. “She’s hitting close to .500 on the season as a freshman and I’ve never seen anything like it. She doesn’t even know how great she is. There’s a big future ahead for that kid.”

Venice picked up where they left off in their next turn at-bat. Brianna Weimer led off with a single to right and Rutherford, who entered the game in a bit of a slump according to Constantino, roped a triple to right-center for an RBI. She also had an RBI single in the third inning.

“That’s the real Karsyn Rutherford,” Constantino said. “The reason she stayed in this lineup in the leadoff spot even through her slump is because I know the real Karsyn Rutherford, it was just a matter of time before she got back on the right track.”

Taylor Halback added a single that scored Rutherford, and later crossed the plate herself when Hartman reached on an error. In the fourth, Hartman and Smith connected for consecutive doubles, with each coming around to score.

“We’re getting production up and down the lineup when we have the right approach and we follow through on the game plan,” Constantino said. “You can’t say enough about Taylor Halback and Micaela Hartman at the plate. If anybody this season is going to pitch to them, they’re nuts because those two kids can hit the ball.”

DeSoto County had no answers for Venice starting pitcher Layne Preece. The sophomore picked up five strikeouts while keeping the Bulldogs hitless in four innings of work. She was replaced by Bailee Riggins in the fifth.

“Laney Preece is someone else people should be talking about,” Constantino said. “She’s quietly going about her business and is sitting around a 1.20 ERA and probably has 9 or 10 wins this season as a sophomore. If this was about one person tonight, Laney would have stayed in and probably finished with a no-hitter — but it’s not about individual stats.”

The score allowed Constantino to give some of his reserves some extended playing time over the final innings. Weimer ended the game with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the sixth.

Venice improved to 14-1 on the year and will return to action with a home game against Lake Placid on Monday.