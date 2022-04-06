PREP BASEBALL: Lemon Bay reels in Sharks

NORTH PORT – An eight-run outburst in the top of the third inning carried Lemon Bay to a 12-1 victory over Imagine School of North Port on Tuesday night at Atwater Community Park.

Both teams went out quietly in the first two innings, but Sharks starter Jacob Lombard began having control problems in the top of the third and the Manta Rays were quick to capitalize.

“Jacob’s been giving us a lot of innings this year,” Imagine coach Steve Saborse said. “He’s done well for us and just had a rough night after the second inning. It kind of had the snowball effect, and the defense goes to sleep and makes a couple of errors and the next thing you know, you give up a lot of runs.”

With one out, Mayson Roberts and Charlie Dillmore drew walks and Mason Boltinghouse singled to load the bases. Abel Albarran hit a slow roller down the third base line and Dillmore beat third baseman Eriq Masters to the bag as Roberts scored. Jason LePage followed with a drive over the center fielder’s head for a bases-clearing triple and a 4-0 lead. Nick Montour and Brady Ham walked to reload the bases and LePage scored on Joel Vazquez’s sacrifice fly to center. Jacob Connor doubled and Roberts singled as the Mantas sent 13 men to the plate and chased Lombard before the inning was over.

Meanwhile, Mantas starter Trey Rutan was cruising, not giving up a hit until Landon Davidson’s one-out single in the fourth inning. The Mantas scored two more in the fifth, helped by two hit batters and a couple of wild pitches, to make it 10-0. But in the bottom of the inning, RJ Cooper doubled for the Sharks, moved up on a ground out, and scored on a wild pitch, ensuring the game would go at least one more inning.

Lemon Bay got two more in the sixth as Ryan Mickey led off with a walk and scored on a double by Vazquez. Connor’s sacrifice fly brought in Vazquez with the game’s final run.

Rutan pitched five innings of two-hit ball, walking one and striking out one while throwing 58 pitches. MJ Patrick came on to strike out the side in the bottom of the sixth.

“We got to some big swings in the third inning,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Brendan Cutting said. “We tell the guys through the season just to pass the bat. We have a good order and we got guys on and took advantage of some walks and we got a big swing here or there.”

Albarran led the way for the Mantas, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Connor had two hits, along with the sacrifice fly, and drove in two runs. Vazquez also had two RBIs for Lemon Bay as the Mantas improved to 10-5 on the season ahead of Friday’s matchup with Venice at CoolToday Park. Imagine fell to 4-9.

“Great momentum going into Friday,” Cutting said. “It’s going to be a tough, exciting game. We’re going to have a lot of fun and there will be a lot of people there. We’re playing good baseball right now and we’re hoping to keep it going.”