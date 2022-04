The Morgan County Board of County Commissioners held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15. All three commissioners were present. Department of Human Services (DHS) The Board convened first as the Morgan County Board of Social/ Human Services to hear from Accounting Manager Susan Nitzel and approve DHS minutes from Feb. 15 in addition to DHS warrants and the certification of provider and vendor benefit authorizations both from Jan. 2022.

MORGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO