Oklahoma Election Day Results

It's election day, and many Green Country School Districts have multi-million-dollar bond issues on the ballot, plus some cities have significant propositions up for a vote.

The polls have been closed for more than 2 and a half hours now and we're keeping a watchful eye on the results, keeping in mind that school bonds need a 60% majority to pass.

In Owasso, voters approved a nearly $84-million proposal that will renovate and improve many school buildings within the district, as well as provide security upgrades and pay to renovate and resurface the high school's track.

Pryor voters passed an $81 million school bond proposal to pay for a new football stadium, middle school classrooms, a maintenance facility, textbooks, and band instruments.

Folks in Kiefer voted in favor of a $29 million school bond. This 20-year issue will pay to renovate the unused former high school building, build a sports complex, and improve the baseball and softball fields.

Voters in Liberty approve an $8 million Public Schools bond. The bond includes tearing down the old gym and putting up a new facility connecting the two elementary school buildings.

In Tulsa, voters decided on two school board races. Susan Bryant Lamkin won the race against Tim Harris, and E'Lena Ashley won the race against Shawna Keller.

Catoosa voters approve a $20.5 million General Obligation bond that will fund a new police and fire station replacing the decades-old facilities. The new building will be built on 10 acres the city already owns at the corner of Pine and 193rd East Avenue.

Bristow residents decide against changing the city's current form of government from a mayor who has executive power, to a city manager that would have acted more like Bristow's CEO.

