ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Election Day Results

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEBis_0f0awJJQ00

It's election day, and many Green Country School Districts have multi-million-dollar bond issues on the ballot, plus some cities have significant propositions up for a vote.

The polls have been closed for more than 2 and a half hours now and we're keeping a watchful eye on the results, keeping in mind that school bonds need a 60% majority to pass.

In Owasso, voters approved a nearly $84-million proposal that will renovate and improve many school buildings within the district, as well as provide security upgrades and pay to renovate and resurface the high school's track.

Pryor voters passed an $81 million school bond proposal to pay for a new football stadium, middle school classrooms, a maintenance facility, textbooks, and band instruments.

Folks in Kiefer voted in favor of a $29 million school bond. This 20-year issue will pay to renovate the unused former high school building, build a sports complex, and improve the baseball and softball fields.

Voters in Liberty approve an $8 million Public Schools bond. The bond includes tearing down the old gym and putting up a new facility connecting the two elementary school buildings.

In Tulsa, voters decided on two school board races. Susan Bryant Lamkin won the race against Tim Harris, and E'Lena Ashley won the race against Shawna Keller.

Catoosa voters approve a $20.5 million General Obligation bond that will fund a new police and fire station replacing the decades-old facilities. The new building will be built on 10 acres the city already owns at the corner of Pine and 193rd East Avenue.

Bristow residents decide against changing the city's current form of government from a mayor who has executive power, to a city manager that would have acted more like Bristow's CEO.

And that barely scratches the surfaces... you can find all the election results by clicking here:

News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers will be at our Alert Desk with updates tonight at 9 and 10.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trucker shortage hitting Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The trucks at the Arbuckle Driving School in Tulsa do not drive themselves. “We are still 80,000 short and we are losing more people to retirement every year,” said Director of Training Bill Wall. Wall says many people wanting to get in schools like Arbuckle...
TULSA, OK
K945

Election Results Are in From Northwest Louisiana

Despite very low voter turnout, all of the proposals on the ballot for law enforcement in Caddo Parish passed with overwhelming support. Four property tax renewals were on the ballot in Caddo in addition to a quarter-cent sales tax renewal. These measures are dedicated to funding operation of the Caddo Sheriff's office and running the jail.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
City
Owasso, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bristow, OK
City
Kiefer, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Meet the woman who could be the most generous person in all of Oklahoma

"I just have a heart for giving back because I am so grateful for everybody that poured into me in my young age. I had a nanny when my daughter was growing up and she never charged me a dime. And she watched my daughter, I mean, for probably two years every time I needed her. So, when she purchased a home with me, I used that commission to give back to another single mom to pay it forward," Melissa Barnett said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Softball#Liberty#General Obligation
KTUL

House recognizes Oklahoma Agriculture Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution marking today as Oklahoma Agriculture Day. Resolution 1046 was written by House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee Chair Rep. Del Kerbs, R-Shawnee. "Our world cannot operate without this vital industry, which we saw firsthand after the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma Election Board releases info on candidate filing packets

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board recently announced that statewide candidate filing packets are now available for individuals to download on the election board’s website. According to a news release, the packets are for candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, district attorney or county office. Filing is scheduled […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy