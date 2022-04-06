ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintry weather doesn't deter anglers on Opening Day in Wayne and Pike counties

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
REGION — Wayne and Pike county anglers were out in force this past weekend for one of the most highly-anticipated outdoors events of the year.

Men and women, boys and girls of all ages and abilities packed up their fishing gear and hit the local waterways for Opening Day of trout season in Pennsylvania.

The 2022 campaign kicked-off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and runs through midnight on Labor Day, which this year falls on Monday, September 5.

Officials with the PA Fish & Boat Commission estimate that more than one million people participated on Opening Day.

One of those folks was Landon Firmstone, a Western Wayne graduate and lifelong angling enthusiast. He’s spent the last few years bringing home the hardware from fishing competitions all across the region.

Firmstone was out on the water early Saturday morning and checked in with a couple of observations.

“A lot of the streams were unusually high due to rain on Friday,” Landon said. “That caused them to be harder to fish because of the fast moving water.

“But, this also allowed for some of the fish to get more spread out. It even allows for more of the fish to stay in these streams throughout the season.”

And so, now that the season has begun, let’s take a quick look at the numbers which indicate that fishing is making a solid comeback statewide.

Encouraging Numbers

While many sectors of the sporting industry sustained serious damage due to the pandemic, fishing in PA appears to be enjoying a renaissance.

In the years prior to COVID-19, statistics compiled by the Fish & Boat Commission indicated that angling was a dying art across the Commonwealth.

According to the raw numbers, PA’s peak insofar as documented fishermen came three decades ago. In 1990, a record total of 1.16 million licenses were sold … the only year the state crested the million mark.

After that, the numbers slowly and steadily decreased, bottoming out with just over 760,00 in 2018. A year later, that trend began to improve with a net increase of nearly 1.5 percent.

Then came the pandemic and all its associated restrictions. Suddenly, many more folks wanted to get outside in the fresh air away from large groups of people.

Not surprisingly, a large segment of those people “rediscovered” fishing as a healthy outdoors adventure. As a result, PA license sales enjoyed a stunning 20 percent increase, up to 934,239.

The Local Scene

Fishing has been a tradition locally for hundreds of years … a pastime handed down from generation to generation.

That’s an experience of which John Boandl has firsthand knowledge.

Western Wayne’s varsity baseball coach is a passionate angler. Some of John’s earliest and happiest memories are of fishing with his grandfather and uncle.

“They really taught me how to fish,” John said. “They used to take me out every year on the first day of trout season when I was a kid. I’ll never forget it.”

When John became a father many years later, he was eager and excited to share that passion. He’s already been fishing with his son since the lad was five-years-old.

Now 12, Andrew was pumped to be out with his Dad on Opening Day of trout season.

The two headed out bright and early for one of their favorite spots, along the west branch of the Wallenpaupack Creek near Hollisterville. There, this dynamic duo reeled in three nice rainbows before packing up and leaving for a Wildcat baseball game.

“The water was definitely high and cold,” John said. “We were just using some yellow power bait and light line. We had a lot of fun.”

As a general rule, the Boandl Family’s favorite fishing spots are located on the Dyberry Creek. No matter where you set up locally, though, John has a few words of wisdom for enjoying the fishing experience safely.

“The weather has really been cold and tough so far,” he said. “But, there’s still a lot of fish out there. Just use caution and common sense with the water levels being high right now.”

Logan Firmstone concurs.

The award-winning angler experienced similar conditions at different spots in late March and early April.

“I would recommend just slowing down,” Landon said. “Once the streams settle down you’ll definitely have some success. I always say ‘if you think you’re fishing slow enough, slow down.’”

Firmstone took his nephew, Hunter, out for this year’s Mentored Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, March 26. Hunter is just eight-years-old, but he’s already enthused.

“He really had fun!” Landon said. “Hunter only fished for an hour, but he caught four trout.”

Firmstone and his nephew staked out a couple of prime spots. The first was behind Cavage’s Farm Market along Van Auken Creek. The second was near the firehall in Prompton at the confluence of the Lackawaxen and Van Auken.

They were primarily using a Size 1 Gold Blue Fox Spinner.

Just Beginning

While early season conditions are always challenging in NEPA, the weather is already showing signs of improvement.

Air temperatures are rising, the sun angle is increasing and water levels are trending back toward normal. By the end of April, anglers will be entering prime time for local trout fishing.

Now through Labor Day, anglers can take home up to five trout measuring at least seven inches per day.

This year’s PA resident license price remains at $22.97. If you’d like to purchase a trout stamp, that will cost an additional $9.97. There is a voluntary mentored youth license fee of $2.97, which helps to support mentored youth programs.

A senior resident license for anglers aged 65 and older is $11.97 per year. There is also a lifetime senior license available for $51.97.

For more information on fishing all across the Commonwealth, please visit the PA Fish & Boat Commission website www.fishandboat.com.

