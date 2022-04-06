ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL-hopeful models punt game after former Saint Thomas Morstead

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftxXk_0f0auVjK00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In the midst of a two-win season, Tulane punter Ryan Wright’s effort went almost unnoticed. He averaged 47.5 yards a punt.

At ‘Pro Day’ at the Saints facility, Wright told our Aaron S. Lee that some side work with former Saints punter Thomas Morstead was enlightening.

“[Morstead] puts it anywhere he wants on the field at any given time,” explained Wright. “I try to model myself after that. And, it was really awesome. I got to work with him a few times in the offseason, got to pick his brain a little bit and copycat him a tad bit.”

Source: Super Bowl-winner Tyrann Mathieu visits New Orleans Saints

Wright is listed a 6-3, 245 pounds , but seems bigger.

He also clocked a sub-4.7 40-yard dash at the combine on Tuesday.

The Ray Guy Award semifinalist had 22 punts of 50 yards or more last season.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Former LSU Tiger Whitworth retires from NFL after 16 years

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is retiring after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship last month with the Los Angeles Rams. Whitworth turned 40 last December and became the oldest player in the modern NFL to start a game at left tackle. The two-time All-Pro protected Matthew Stafford’s blind side throughout […]
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Tyrann Mathieu#American Football#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy