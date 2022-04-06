ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Chuma Okeke: Approaches double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Okeke put up 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
MIAMI, FL
Chuma Okeke
numberfire.com

Aaron Wiggins coming off the bench for Thunder on Tuesday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiggins will move to the bench on Tuesday with Georgios Kalaitzakis entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Wiggins to play 23.2 minutes against Oklahoma City. Wiggins' Tuesday projection...
NBA
Reuters

Jazz seal top-6 playoff berth with OT win over Grizzlies

Rudy Gobert scored five of his 22 points late in overtime and hauled in 21 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz escape with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz’s win combined with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-114 loss to the Washington...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: April 5 recap

Three former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Tuesday. In Oklahoma City, the Thunder defeated Portland, 98-94, at Paycom Center. Rookie Keon Johnson started for the Trail Blazers and played 36 minutes. He had 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal. Johnson was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) starting for Magic on Tuesday, R.J. Hampton coming off the bench

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs has been upgraded to available and will start against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. R.J. Hampton will move to the bench. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.0 minutes against Cleveland.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers center / forward Evan Mobley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley appears closer to a return after Cleveland's rookie was forced to miss five games with a sprained left ankle. Expect Moses Brown to log more minutes at the five if Mobley is ruled out against a Nets' team ranked 15th in points allowed in the paint.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads way in rout of former club

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Posts second straight double-double

Whiteside amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 137-101 win over the Thunder. Both Whiteside and Rudy Gobert double-doubled in the blowout win, and Whiteside outpaced his counterpart with five swats. This was the veteran center's second straight double-double, and he blocked four shots in his previous contest against Memphis. Whiteside hasn't reached the 20-minute mark since March 12 but he continues to be a productive rebounder and shot-blocker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Memphis puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out Wednesday

Conley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right knee injury maintenance. This absence can likely be classified as rest, as Utah will also have Donovan Mitchell (rest) sidelined. With the Jazz's top two guards out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trent Forrest (concussion) and Danuel House are candidates for increased roles, though Jordan Clarkson will likely handle the majority of the playmaking duties.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pours in 23 points in wun

McCollum amassed 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings. McCollum continues to thrive with the Pelicans. He can flash tremendous upside with scoring totals of 30-plus points and also excels with excellent secondary numbers on a consistent basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Will Barton has solid performance in win over Grizzlies

Will Barton notched 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes minutes in the Nuggets’ 122-109 win against the Grizzlies Thursday night. Barton was much more efficient in this game compared to the previous, contributing to the Nuggets' scoring barrage and ensuring the team's win by the end of the 3rd quarter. The 31-year-old has been great in his larger role in Michael Porter Jr.'s absence this season, and he'll look to finish off strong in Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA

