Magic's Chuma Okeke: Approaches double-double

McCollum contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 127-94 win over the Trail Blazers. The 30-year-old guard got some sweet revenge against the team that traded him earlier this season, leading the Pelicans in scoring in a game they dominated from the second quarter on. McCollum has looked sharp since missing two games in March due to a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO