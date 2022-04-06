ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Cameron Johnson: Back to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Lakers....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Jae Crowder
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (back) expected back Friday for Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (back) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Utah Jazz. The Suns held out Booker, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, and Deandre Ayton on Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are all set to return for Friday's contest. Cam Payne and Cameron Johnson will return to the bench while Booker and Paul reclaim their spots in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Precious Achiuwa drills five threes in win Thursday

Precious Achiuwa recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and five turnovers in 40 minutes in Thursday's win over the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. With the Raptors shorthanded, Achuiwa knocked down a career-high five threes in his first start since March...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Lakers
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Fred VanVleet on Thursday

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will make his 28th start after Fred VanVleet was held out for rest reasons. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 13th in points allowed inside, our models project Achiuwa to score 20.9 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Suns Rule Out Booker, Paul, Ayton, And Crowder vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (back), Chris Paul (thumb), Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Jae Crowder (ankle) for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers per Kellan Olson of Empire Of The Suns. It seems like the four are simply getting rest as Phoenix has comfortably clinched...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Danny Green connects on six threes in loss Thursday

Danny Green recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Raptors. Green started in place of Matisse Thybulle who was ineligible to play. The sharpshooter made the most of his expanded role hitting a season-high six threes. Unfortunately under normal circumstances, Green has seen too few of minutes and offensive usage to be fantasy relevant. The 34-year-old will likely return to his usual low minutes off the bench when the 76ers host the Pacers on Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA
KENS 5

Game Story: Spurs fall to Timberwolves 127-121

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story. Minnesota started the game strong, getting out to a 14-6 lead before the Spurs called time. One of those buckets was a lovely lob from Tre Jones to rookie Josh Primo. Out of that, San Antonio went on a 6-0 run as Jakob Poeltl,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Post unique line in OT loss

Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy