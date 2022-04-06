Oilers' Kris Russell: Clear from virus protocols

SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."

