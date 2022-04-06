ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Landry Shamet: Back to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Shamet will come off the bench Tuesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard could be back for the Clippers’ playoff run

Injured Los Angeles Clippers Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard are healing well as the NBA Playoffs approach, signaling a potential return for the two. As the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Phoenix Suns in a regular season preview of the playoffs, Clippers small forward Robert Covington made sure to remind everyone that the Clippers are that good without two of their best players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race. It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers. Los Angeles, playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, has lost seven straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix, which avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Suns#Lakers
ESPN

Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

MILWAUKEE -- — The Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity just in time Thursday night to beat the short-handed Boston Celtics and take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Once the playoffs arrive, they're hoping they can make those game-changing runs a little earlier. Giannis Antetokounmpo...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Daryl Morey Congratulates Danny Green Ahead of Raptors Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their schedule on Thursday night as time runs out on the regular season. With just three games left, the Sixers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors before facing the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons this weekend. Thursday's game is vital for several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Basketball
Sports
KEYT

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans beat Blazers 127-94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team, and the New Orleans Pelicans moved closer to clinching a home play-in game with a 127-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jonas Valanciunas, who returned from a sore right ankle, scored 14 points in 21 minutes for the Pelicans, who were without leading scorer Brandon Ingram because of his tight right hamstring. But the Pelicans wound up not needing any of their starters on the floor for as many as 30 minutes against a reeling Blazers team that had a patchwork lineup and lost its ninth straight. Drew Eubanks led Portland with 20 points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Lou Williams: Questionable at Miami

Williams (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Williams continues to periodically miss time down the stretch. An absence could open up more time for Delon Wright, Kevin Huerter and Skylar Mays.
numberfire.com

Kris Dunn drawing another start Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Kris Dunn is starting again on Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Brandon Williams (quad) will be available after sitting out last game, but Dunn will remain in the starting lineup. He played 30 minutes on Tuesday and scored 7 points with 8 boards, 8 assists, and a steal.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee coming off Suns' bench Tuesday night

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, McGee will revert to a bench role.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles amid shooting woes

Tatum produced 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-94 win over the Bulls. Tatum's 10 rebounds helped to pad a tepid scoring total in Wednesday's win. Tatum only completed 27.7 percent of his shots and managed just one three-pointer in eight attempts. It's still yet to be determined if the Celtics will rest Tatum for the second half of a back-to-back Thursday, limit his minutes or give him his usual heavy workload.
BOSTON, MA

