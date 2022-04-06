ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQXdT_0f0auL9I00

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter wasn’t joking on April Fools’ Day when they tweeted, “we are working on edit button.”

The San Francisco-based social media company confirmed Tuesday that they have been working on the long-requested feature since last year.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” tweeted Jay Sullivan , head of consumer product.

Twitter added in an announcement from its communications team that no poll was consulted, apparently referencing Elon Musk.

Soldier returns home early, surprises kids at school

On Monday, after becoming the social media platform’s largest outside stakeholder , Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking followers if they wanted an edit button. Within an hour of the poll being posted, the majority of voters selected “yse” rather than “on.” As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 75% of the 4.2 million votes were for the edit button.

Currently, Twitter users are faced with a tough decision after spotting a typo in a published tweet – delete or live with it, making corrections in a thread.

Twitter does offer an ‘undo’ button to its Twitter Blue subscribers , which allows users to cancel a tweet before anyone else sees it. But even being a paying subscriber doesn’t give you access to a simple edit button.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a 2020 interview with Wired that the company would “probably never” create an edit button, noting that while it would be helpful for some errors, it could give way to malicious changes to tweets.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet and that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” Dorsey said. “So that’s something to watch out for.”

When an actual edit button might go live is not clear, and Sullivan warned users to be patient, adding, “We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. The decision is aimed at two things:...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Twitter Blue Labs
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets first words since becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk tweeted his first words since news broke on Monday that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. "Oh hi lol," Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, said in a tweet. The Tesla CEO owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk purchases stake in Twitter after slamming its approach to 'free speech'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. according to a Monday filing from the SEC. Twitter's shares jumped more than 25% in price following Monday's news. Musk now controls nearly 73.5 million shares of the company, making him the largest shareholder, and individual stocks were priced at $49.81 on Monday morning.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Here's What Elon Musk's Twitter Could Look Like

Sparks are bound to fly at social media company Twitter's (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report next board meeting in a little over two weeks in San Francisco. New battle lines may be drawn in top management as newly appointed board member Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder and former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey fight for competing visions of what Twitter might look like in the future.
INTERNET
Android Police

Twitter is working to fix those annoying video upload issues on Android

If you've ever uploaded a video from your phone to Twitter, you may have found that they're slow to upload. Sure, there are plenty of variables that could be causing your connection issues, but if everything else seems fine, it might be something on Twitter's end. Luckily, the company has caught up to the problem, with a fix to your frustrations on the way.
CELL PHONES
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy