Eyeing another challenge, Cedric Miller taking over as MASE football coach

Cedric Miller’s most recent high school football game was in the state quarterfinals. His next one will be in charge of a team that won three games last season, one of those by forfeit.

And he couldn’t be happier.

Miller confirmed to The Daily Memphian on Tuesday that he has been named the head football coach at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering. He will replace Julius Jackson, who had been doing double duty at MASE and will continue in his role as the school’s athletic director.

MASE has had football success in the past, finishing 7-4 in 2018 and 8-4 in 2019, reaching the Class A playoffs each season. But losing a year to COVID-19 and graduation losses hit the program hard, sending the team to a 3-6 record in 2021. One of those came in the season opener, when Miller’s Memphis Academy of Health Sciences team rolled to a 60-0 victory.

It was part of a season that saw MAHS finish 11-2, the best record in school history, and reach the Class AA quarterfinals. The Lions lost to eventual state champion Martin Westview, 16-0, in what turned out to be the program’s last game. MAHS will close at the end of the school year amid charges of financial misappropriation by some board members.

That left Miller facing an uncertain future, but he told The Daily Memphian he’s delighted things have worked out.

“I’m very excited to get back into the saddle and just bring the excitement and enthusiasm that I had at MAHS to MASE,” said Miller, who played at the University of Memphis.

“I’m looking forward to getting this program back to where it needs to be in 1A football. ... I’m not going to say it’s been a strain. I’ve been kind of relaxed, and I prayed about it. I had some other opportunities to go to some other schools that offered me jobs but I just felt like MASE was the right fit for me. I wouldn’t have to come in with such high expectations because I put enough pressure on myself.”

Indeed, Miller has a track record of taking schools to places they’ve never been. After several years at Wooddale, he moved to Southwind in 2007 and built that school’s program from the ground up, taking it to its first playoff appearance in 2011.

Miller moved to MAHS in 2015, reaching the postseason five times and producing a 2021 Mr. Football finalist in his son Cameron, who is now at the University of Tennessee.

With MAHS no longer an option, the possibility of one day producing the same kind of success at MASE was too good to pass up.

“I enjoy challenges. That’s just part of who I am,” Miller said. “This is just another challenge, to turn MASE into a perennial power in 1A. Being a former football player himself, Mr. Gaston (MASE executive director Rod Gaston) understands what it’s going to take and he’s willing to do whatever it takes for this program to succeed on and off the field. He’s 100% behind me and the program.

“This is just another opportunity for me to mold something and shape it into my own vision, and Mr. Gaston’s vision. For MASE to be one of the top schools both academically and athletically, not only in Memphis but in the state of Tennessee.”