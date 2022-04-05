ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County sunrise services, other events planned during Easter season

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lu9ve_0f0auD5U00

Events planned around Easter in St. Johns County include a parade and the welcoming of St. Augustine's new Royal Family on Thursday, according to a press release from the St. Augustine Easter Week Festival Committee.

The Royal Family Transfer of Office will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine at 38 Cathedral Place in the West Courtyard.

A committee chooses the Royal Trio each year to represent the ruling family of Spain in 1672, when construction began on the Castillo de San Marcos, according to the release. The members must be able to trace their St. Augustine heritage to the First or Second Spanish Period, or to the British Period.

"This year’s royalty will be Griffin Corrigan, who will portray King Carlos II; Shauna Colee-Griffith who will portray Queen Mariana; and Cora Johns, who will portray Princess Margarita Maria," according to the release.

Traffic safety:St. Johns County residents, officials call for S.R. A1A safety upgrades after fatal wreck

Schools:St. Johns County teacher wears 'Protect Trans Kids' shirt, asked to remove it

For information go to oldestcityeaster.org.

Other events:

The Blessing of the Fleet

The Blessing of the Fleet will be held at noon on Sunday at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina at 111 Avenida Menendez, where boats will be blessed, according to the St. Augustine Yacht Club. Both commercial and pleasure boats can participate. The event will begin after a procession to the marina following Mass at the Cathedral Basilica. Mass begins at 11 a.m.

'The Lenten Sketches'

The Sanctuary Choir of Ancient City Baptist Church at 27 Sevilla St. in St. Augustine, accompanied by strings and piano, will present the musical "The Lenten Sketches" at 11 a.m. on Sunday. "The presentation is filled with stirring settings that reflect the Lenten season and days leading up to the resurrection of Jesus Christ," according to a news release from the church. The program is free and open to the public. For information, call 904-829-3476.

The Royal Knighting Ceremony

The Royal Knighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine in the West Courtyard. Several people will be honored and “knighted” by the queen for service and dedication to the city.

Easter egg hunts

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation will host four Easter egg hunts, two on April 14 and two on April 16. Each event will have an Easter bunny meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. and an egg hunt at 11 a.m. for ages 0-8. On April 14, the events will be held at Veterans Park at 1332 Veterans Parkway in St. Johns and Palencia Park at 405 Palencia Village Drive in St. Augustine. On April 16, the events will be held at Treaty Park at 1595 Wildwood Drive in St. Augustine and Al Wilke Park at 6140 Main St. in Hastings.

The St. Augustine Easter Parade

The St. Augustine Easter Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on April 16 in downtown St. Augustine, starting at the Old Jail at 167 San Marco Ave.

Easter services

Crescent Beach Baptist Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service starting at 7 a.m. on April 17, Easter Sunday, near the Crescent Beach Ramp on Cubbedge Road in Crescent Beach. The event will open to the public. People are encouraged to bring something to sit on. Lots of beach parking will be available. For information call the church at 904-794-7777.

Turning Point at Calvary Baptist Church will also host a sunrise service on Easter in St. Johns County. The service will be from 7-8 a.m. on Vilano Beach at the Vilano Beach Entrance. People should bring something to sit on.

The Promenade on Easter Sunday will begin at 1 p.m. on April 17 at the gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitucion. Signups will begin at noon, and the contest will start at 1p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County-DOH to hold Easter event for community kids

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will host an event alongside Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter cheer. The event will include an Easter Egg Hunt, goodie bags, carnival games, food pantry and vendors. We...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening in St. Johns County

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will open its first Northeast Florida restaurant March 28 in St. Johns County. The fast-casual franchise is at 60 Shoppes Blvd., Suite 50, in the Shoppes of St. Johns Parkway. The center is off County Road 210 West. It was previously anchored by the closed Earth Fare.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
Saint Augustine, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Saint Johns County, FL
Society
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Government
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Parade#Calvary Baptist Church#Easter Bunny#Easter Week#Royal Family#The Royal Trio#Spanish#British
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
explore venango

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 70th annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the Cook Forest Ridge Camp amphitheater on Sunday, April 17. The service begins at 7:00 a.m. As the tradition goes, a musical prelude will begin at 6:30 a.m. This will be the first...
COOKSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
Payson Roundup

American Legion plans St. Patrick’s event

The Payson American Legion Post #147 invites the community to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Fundraiser. It is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The event is open to veterans, families of veterans and...
PAYSON, AZ
The St. Augustine Record

Traffic alert: Road work causes lane closures in St. Johns County

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through March 18. I-95 from IGP to south of the future FCE interchange (between mile markers 323 and 326): Daytime shoulder and possible lane closures seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday for the next week for soil testing.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
438
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy