ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

“I have this dream of leaving a legacy”: Benton man is fastest 80-year-old in America

By Laura Monteverdi
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdA7X_0f0aswRF00

BENTON, Ark. – It’s not easy keeping pace with Maurice Robinson.

“I’m able to be active, so I like to be active,” Robinson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ssr7_0f0aswRF00

From his passion for beekeeping to keeping up with his wife, Norma, for the last 58 years, life for Maurice is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I’m 80 years old. Would you like to see my driver’s license?” laughed Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlLjB_0f0aswRF00
Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

Not only is Robinson quick-witted, but he’s also quick on his feet.

“I started running 22 years ago. I was almost 59-years-old when I started running,” said Robinson.

Remarkable Woman: Angie Mix of Rose Bud gives love to her community and receives it back with all the toppings

After Norma was diagnosed with breast cancer she became interested in Race for the Cure. Robinson tagged along for support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itSxG_0f0aswRF00
Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

“I did very well in those, and it helped me to get hooked on running,” said Robinson.

Robinson went from running in 5K’s to racing in 50K’s. He even collected some hardware along the way.

“I just thought that was the coolest thing to get trophies,” said Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9Aso_0f0aswRF00
Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

Robinson continued to train and competed in more than thirty ultramarathons. At the age of 61, he ran in his first-ever 100-mile race.

“I started doing that long run and I think my endorphins released and then I fell in love with running,” said Robinson.

Over the next 16 years, Robinson ran 15 more 100 milers. He broke a record at the age of 77.

“I ran it fast enough as a 77-year-old man to get in the top ten in the world, on record, for running a 100-mile race,” said Robinson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcHFJ_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJSUZ_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPIK8_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLx0K_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bqw8i_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFoXU_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZplNg_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

It was an incredible feat, but Robinson wanted more. He had a dream to be the best, not for himself, but for the people he loves the most.

“I have this dream of leaving a legacy. For my great-grandchildren,” Robinson said with tears in his eyes.

On March 26, Robinson competed in his 17th 100-mile race at the Prairie Spirit Trail in Ottawa, Kansas. Robinson described it as a fight to the finish.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital earns international accreditation for bone marrow transplants

“Right at the end, I began to wonder ‘am I going to make it?’” said Robinson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HzBw_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy 90 Mile Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bueba_0f0aswRF00
    Photos courtesy 90 Mile Photography

Robinson crossed the finish line in 29 hours and 3 minutes, becoming the fastest 80-year-old man in American history to do so and the second-fastest in the entire world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc6ji_0f0aswRF00

It’s a dream that Robinson said wouldn’t be possible without his family cheering him on.

“It was emotional to see them. To see my son (and) my grandkids. It was emotional,” said Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9rrN_0f0aswRF00
Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

Robinson said he is not sure what race he will run in next but is very proud of what he has accomplished.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Rose Bud, AR
Benton, AR
Sports
City
Benton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#United States#Photography#K
THV11

18-wheeler stuck under bridge in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 18-wheeler was stuck under a North Little Rock bridge for more than half a day. The truck was traveling down West Broadway Street Monday night when it got stuck underneath the railroad bridge before the roundabout. By Tuesday evening, the truck was removed...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy