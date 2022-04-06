ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

People impacted by tornado call on elected leaders to do more

By Anna Darling
 2 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — People are still calling on elected leaders to do more to show their support for those impacted by last Wednesday’s tornado.

Governor Asa Hutchinson did not bring up the tornado during his press conference Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t until he was asked by the press that he addressed the devastation that happened.

When Senator John Boozman and representatives from other lawmakers offices toured the damage over the weekend, there was tension between the resident and the officials.

The residents want to make sure the officials keep their word about providing help, and not make their situation just a photo-op.

Springdale residents keeping leaders accountable for getting aid

Governor Hutchinson said on Tuesday that he has talked with Mayor Doug Sprouse about recover efforts and how his office can help. He pointed out that he grew up in Springdale and that he cares about the community, but he did not give a definitive plan to come see the damage in the city.

“As needed, I will be there in the community,” he said. “My heart goes out to the community, we’re grateful for all the volunteers that have come to the assistance and provided help.”

Suzi McDowell is the Property Manager at Brookhaven Apartments. Her complex had about 15 buildings sustain damage in the storm. Her residents were without power for several days.

“We’re out here in the thick of things and just trying to try to pick up the missing pieces and we would have liked to have seen more officials come out and say hey, we’re here, you know, what do you need, but we didn’t see that this time,” she said. “So I am a little disappointed on that.”

City of Springdale working on tornado emergency funding

Mayor Sprouse met with leaders from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management on Monday to discuss getting emergency relief funding from the state and federal governments. However, that is a long process that could take weeks before we get results.

