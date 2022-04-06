ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Turnout in South Anchorage high, ballots spilling out of mailbox at Huffman post office onto ground

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UyS3_0f0asE2d00

Voters putting their ballots in the mailbox at the Huffman Park Drive post office were disturbed this afternoon to find ballots had overstuffed the mailbox and were strewn on the ground. The photo above was taken after a citizen stuffed the ballots back in the mailbox, but they were clearly visible and reachable. The photo was taken at 5:42 pm and the last collection time for that box is 6 pm. The postal employees were notified by a citizen that ballots were insecure in the mailbox outside and the employees had emptied the box by 6:02 pm.

House District 28, which is in the vicinity of the post office, is typically the highest-voting district in the state. The situation raises questions about whether the State of Alaska Division of Elections will be prepared for over-stuffed mailboxes during the special primary election on June 11, when Alaskans will begin the process of choosing a placeholder congressional representative and will not have the option of municipal drop boxes, but will be primarily using the U.S. Post Office to get their ballots into the Division of Elections.

Comments / 1

Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mailbox#Ballots#Politics#Huffman Post#House#Alaskans#The U S Post Office#The Division Of Elections
Must Read Alaska

Citizen: Monitoring cameras go dark in Anchorage ballot counting rooms for three to four hours a day

For more than 16 percent of every 24-hour period, the cameras monitoring the ballot counting at the Anchorage Election Center at Ship Creek go dark to the public on YouTube. That problem of a three- to four-hour gap in the livestream was laid out in detail by a member of the public on Wednesday night at the Anchorage Assembly. The only Assembly member who appeared to care was Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard.
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Must Read Alaska

Editorial: Anchorage Daily News editorial board disgraces itself again

In an editorial filled with factual errors, the Anchorage Daily News has said that the administration of Mayor Dave Bronson is dishonest. It’s the same editorial board that remained silent when former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz couldn’t keep his pants up. The editorial board that never said a word when Berkowitz spoke to the “Sea of revolutionaries, and it makes my heart glad.” The editorial board that gave former disgraced Gov. Bill Walker a pass after he folded his tent upon the publicity surrounding his rogue best friend and lieutenant governor.
Must Read Alaska

Document drop: Former editor of ADN on attack mission against Must Read Alaska, Save Anchorage, Reclaim Midtown, Russell Biggs, Jamie Allard. But wait, there’s more…

The now-retired editor of the Anchorage Daily News has requested all the emails of Assemblywoman Jamie Allard that contain the key words or that are addressed to Must Read Alaska, Must Read Alaska Publisher Suzanne Downing, MRAK, Save Anchorage or SA, Reclaim Midtown, and citizen activists Russell Biggs, leftist activist Chelsea Foster, and Anchorage Library Deputy Director and Republican activist Judy Eledge.
The Center Square

Dunleavy wants $3,700 PFD checks for Alaska residents

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said part of a revenue surplus should go to taxpayers in the form of a $3,700 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payout. Revenue figures released Tuesday predict a $3.4 billion surplus due to high oil prices which are projected to make up more than 50% of the state's Unrestricted General Fund (UFG) in the current fiscal year and for fiscal year 2023.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy