Turnout in South Anchorage high, ballots spilling out of mailbox at Huffman post office onto ground

Voters putting their ballots in the mailbox at the Huffman Park Drive post office were disturbed this afternoon to find ballots had overstuffed the mailbox and were strewn on the ground. The photo above was taken after a citizen stuffed the ballots back in the mailbox, but they were clearly visible and reachable. The photo was taken at 5:42 pm and the last collection time for that box is 6 pm. The postal employees were notified by a citizen that ballots were insecure in the mailbox outside and the employees had emptied the box by 6:02 pm.

House District 28, which is in the vicinity of the post office, is typically the highest-voting district in the state. The situation raises questions about whether the State of Alaska Division of Elections will be prepared for over-stuffed mailboxes during the special primary election on June 11, when Alaskans will begin the process of choosing a placeholder congressional representative and will not have the option of municipal drop boxes, but will be primarily using the U.S. Post Office to get their ballots into the Division of Elections.