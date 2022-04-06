ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Panarin sets up 2, Kreider gets 47th as Rangers beat Devils

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115fze_0f0aruda00

NEWARK, N.J. — The New York Rangers could have talked about Artemi Panarin's 64th and 65th assists of the season or Chris Kreider's 47th goal or goaltender Alexandar Georgiev's fifth straight win as a starter.

Their focus instead was on the hit rookie defenseman Braden Schneider laid on New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist in the first period with New York down 1-0. It sparked a fight, led to a Rangers power play and paved the way for a 3-1 victory over their cross-rival rivals Tuesday night.

"It was a good, solid hit," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Obviously we got the PP goal off of that. Good for the kid to step in there."

Ryan Strome tied the game with a power-play goal and Kreider matched Mark Messier for sixth place in franchise history for goals in a season when he scored late in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead they never lost.

"For a young kid, he's so professional," Strome said of Schneider. "I skated with him a few times when he was scratched. He's going to have a really long career. We're lucky to have him."

Panarin had assists on both power-play goals, and Kreider had one on Strome's goal as New York improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games.

Kreider set franchise records with his 25th power-play goal and 10th game-winning goal of the season.

Defenseman Justin Braun, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Philadelphia, scored his first goal with the Rangers to give New York a two-goal advantage in the third period.

"I felt good, pretty sharp. We have a little rhythm going," said Georgiev, who made 20 saves in a defensive-minded game.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the Devils' lone goal — giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:56 in the first for his 20th of the season. He stole the puck from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the New York zone and beat Georgiev with a backhand.

Three minutes later, Sharangovich got into a fight with Schneider after the defenseman delivered a hard check on Boqvist. Sharangovich got 17 minutes in penalties and a cut on his head, and did not return.

"I think he probably overreacted a little bit. It was a good hit, nothing that was wrong," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "I'll never criticize when a teammate comes to a defense of another teammate."

Strome, who missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, tied it on the ensuing power play after taking Kreider's pass and beating Nico Daws in close.

Kreider gave New York the lead for good with a deflection in front. New York was playing a man up, and Panarin had the primary assist.

Braun scored on a slapper from the left point in the third period. Daws finished with 14 saves.

New Jersey announced during the first intermission that leading goal scorer Jack Hughes is out for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. Hughes was hurt Sunday in the second period when he was checked along the boards in his own zone by Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

"There's the good and the bad," Ruff said. "It's bad we are losing him. But the good news is the injury is ... it could have been a lot worse."

SCORING CHART

Jaromir Jagr set the Rangers record of 54 goals in 2005-06. Adam Graves had 52 in 1993-94, and Vic Hadfield had 50 in 1971-72. Mike Gartner is fourth with 49 in 1990-91 and Pierre Larouche rounds out the top five with 48 in 1983-84. Messier had 47 in 1995-96.

NOTES: Along with Hughes, Nathan Bastian also missed the game with a lower-body injury incurred against the Islanders. ... The goal was Strome's first since March 22 in New Jersey. ... The Devils outshot New York 6-1 in the second period. ... The Rangers won three of the four games in the season series. ... The Rangers have won three straight road games and six of their last seven.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Penguins on Thursday night. New York leads Pittsburgh by four points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Devils: Finish a four-game homestand against Montreal.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers and Penguins square off in last regular season battle

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers on Thursday to conclude a stretch of three meetings in under two weeks between the Metropolitan Division rivals. As it stands, the second-place Rangers (45-20-6, 96 points) and third-place Penguins (41-20-10, 92 points) are in line to meet in the first round of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Letunov, Trivigno & More

Chris Kreider set a New York Rangers franchise record and moved closer to the 50 goal mark. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury shored up his prospect list by acquiring Maxim Letunov and signing Bobby Trivigno while the Blueshirts might be able to take the Metropolitan Division. Kreider Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Columbus after Gagner's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Sam Gagner scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Jets. The Red Wings are 18-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Flyers score 3 in the second period, top Blue Jackets 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia's three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night for their second straight road win. Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS New York

Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

DALLAS — Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. They're a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who trail Washington by 11 points for the East's final wild-card spot with 13 games to play. Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots on goal.The tip in the crease by Faksa, the Stars'...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Vic Hadfield
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mark Messier
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant loves being part of New York's basketball rivalry, even finds it funny when he hears from the opposing fans.He should enjoy it. When it comes to the Knicks, Durant always gets the last word.Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the Brooklyn Nets back from 21 points down to a 110-98 victory Wednesday night that strengthened their chances of the best spot possible next week in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.Durant hasn't lost a game against the Knicks in nine years and the stakes are even bigger now since he and Kyrie Irving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Crosby out for Penguins against Rangers with illness

Forward leads team with 72 points; defenseman Marino also sidelined. Sidney Crosby is not playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday because of a non-COVID illness. Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists)...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
CBS New York

Yankees gearing up for home opener against Boston Red Sox

NEW YORK -- Baseball is back! It's Opening Day in the Bronx, where the Yankees will take on their archrival, the Boston Red Sox.This marks the first time since 2013 the two teams have met on Opening Day and just the fourth time in the past 30 seasons.   Thursday's game was delayed because of bad weather. A tarp covered the field most of the afternoon, but it will look a whole lot different today.    With rolled back COVID restrictions this season, many are looking forward to one of the most normal home openers in a while. As of the beginning of March,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy