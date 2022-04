The New York Rangers lineup may be getting some reinforcements by the way of Ryan Strome, who took a full practice. Unlike Sunday’s skate, Strome was back in his familiar spot on the second line flanked by Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp. He has missed four games since going down with a lower-body injury at the end of the first period last Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

