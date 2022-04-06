ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howie Shows His Good Side

By Liam Mahoney
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have swapped a whole bunch of draft picks. The picks are scattered across the 2022 and 2023 NFL drafts. This is looking like a huge win for the Birds, even before any players have been drafted. The enigma of Howie Roseman continues. A man...

Eagles
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

