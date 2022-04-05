ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Kid Friendly Breweries in Birmingham

By Angie
birminghammommy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the Birmingham Brewery Scene is having its moment and we are here for it! What we love most is that many of them have created a very family friendly atmosphere, offering up yard games, green spaces and plenty of room for the kids (and furry friends) to...

birminghammommy.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bham Now

5 charming meat and threes to try in and around Birmingham

Meat and threes are classic Southern combo, and we’ve rounded up ten meat and threes you need to try in and around Birmingham. For those who love a classic Southern meat and three, try American Ranch House. Their lunch specials are where it’s at!. Location: 1600 Pinson Valley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Austin

Kid-Friendly Crafts You Can Try at Home with Author Jennifer Perkins!

Jennifer Perkins is a self-proclaimed crafter whose creative career started as a jewelry designer and evolved into hosting programs for HGTV and even having her work featured in campaigns for Michael’s. Now she has a new book out called "Upcycle It! Crafts for Kids" and Jennifer is joining us with a little DIY fun that's also friendly for the planet!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Trussville, AL
Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, AL
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

You have to see new Ronald McDonald statue in this Alabama town

It’s all in the eye of the viewer when it comes to the statue at a new Alabama McDonald’s restaurant. The McDonald’s location in Enterprise in Coffee County is creating buzz for its new statue – the McWeevil. The weevil is the 26th statue set up across Enterprise as part of its “Weevil Way,” WFLA reported. Weevil Way honors the agricultural pest’s role in city history and goes along with Enterprise’s famous Boll Weevil statue that has graced downtown since 1919.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Food Truck#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Kid Friendly Breweries
Alt 101.7

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Treat mum to breakfast this Mother’s Day with kid-friendly recipes

Breakfast in bed and brunch are two archetypal Mother’s Day traditions and these easy recipes from Milk + More aim to include the whole family in the celebration. Perfect for those who are looking for a way to keep young children busy while mum sleeps in for once, these nine dishes all take less than 30 minutes to prepare. From breakfast hash to blueberry porridge, nutrition and simplicity take centre stage in these recipes that encourage kids to get in on the Mother’s Day fun.Pancakes with bacon and maple syrupPrep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutesServes: 4Ingredients:200g self...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pethelpful.com

Cats and Kids: Can They Be Friends?

I have owned cats for over 60 years. Between them and their vets, I have learned a great deal about how they tick. I believe a kitten would make a great pet! Kittens are adorable, cuddly, and so cute. They are playful and curious. But, you should be aware of some quirks that may be hard to deal with at first.
PETS
Williamson Source

How To Make Your Home Kid Friendly And Keep It Modern

Kid-friendly interior design doesn’t have to be difficult or take away from your design sensibility. With a few easy-to-implement rules, considerations, and design ideas you can create the ultimate space that’ll keep your kids safe, and create a space that you can still enjoy every day. Whether it’s furniture choices or the type of paint you use, here are some ideas to freshen up your space, keep everyone safe and make things easier to clean.
KIDS
Tree Hugger

Small Urban Gardens Can Be Kid-Friendly, Too

Raising children in a city has its challenges, not least of which is having minimal space to play. Any outside space that people do have is hugely important, especially if there are younger family members. As a permaculture garden designer, I often work to help those with children make their small urban gardens as child-friendly as possible.
GARDENING
Port Arthur News

Check out these kid-friendly events planned for Port Arthur

The City of Port Arthur has announced three events aimed at children for the coming week. Monday Night at the Movies will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Lucy Stiefel Gallery at Port Arthur Public Library. A family friendly movie will be shown and snacks will...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
94.9 HOM

Over 30 Kid Friendly Places to Grab Some Grub in Maine

Listen, don't cringe when you hear kid-friendly. I mean, where do kids come from? Adults. So most of these suggestions are very family-oriented. A place that the kids AND adults will enjoy. Some are more kid-centric and some are actually breweries!. But all love families. I think any time you...
AUGUSTA, ME
9NEWS

Denver brewery creates beer in partnership with a Ukrainian brewery

DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.
DENVER, CO
purewow.com

From Plush Friends to Playsets, 10 Toys That Belong in Your Kids’ Easter Baskets

We have fond childhood memories of Easter: running around breathlessly searching for brightly colored plastic eggs, stuffing our faces with jelly beans, sitting down to a family feast. But our favorite part had to be tearing through those pastel baskets full of toys, trinkets and green shredded paper grass. Which is why now that we’re the adults, our goal is to put together Easter baskets that are just as memorable for our kids. (These days, we’ll be happy with some leftover Cadbury eggs.) Read on for the toys your little bunnies will love discovering in their Easter baskets this year.
SHOPPING
1049 The Edge

4 Insane Kid-Friendly Southwest Michigan Campgrounds

Camping is one of the pinnacle activities that means summer has arrived. While I know of many campsites in the U.P. that are free, or close to it, I decided to look ahead of the season to try and find downstate Michigan campgrounds for the same cheap price. However, what I didn’t know for Southwest Michigan camping is that the word ‘free’ here means a concrete parking lot of your nearest superstore. So, while I am still very much on the hunt for the cheapest campgrounds around Southwest Michigan, here are some of the best camps I was able to find that have something for the kids, adults, and maybe even those fur babies.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy