Crawford County, MO

Bartle, Stack Win School Board Seats; Counts Unseats Incumbent For Council; Goodman, Reed Cruise In Spring Bluff; Spring Bluff Proposition Passes

By Editorial
Sullivan Independent News
 2 days ago

With votes counted across all three counties on Tuesday night, there will be new faces joining the Sullivan School District and Sullivan City Council. Jim Bartle (publisher of the Independent News) unofficially received 281 votes in Crawford, Franklin and Washington Counties. He received 175 votes in Franklin, 95...

www.mysullivannews.com

Crawford County, MO
