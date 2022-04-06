Salina Library Closed After Car Crashes Into Building

The library in Salina is closed after a woman crashed into the building and destroyed nearly everything inside.

She had a medical episode that caused her to crash.

"It leads all the way back to this whole entire area. It's a big mess," said Mayor Randall Plumlee.

The Salina Library is a second home for lots of kids in town.

"We're not a quiet library," said Tammie Halbach.

But now, books are thrown off the shelves, furniture broken into pieces and bricks cover the floor.

Library Director Tammie Halbach won't be hearing the chatter of kids for quite some time.

"I did not expect a vehicle to be in my library and everything in it destroyed," she said.

Mayor Randall Plumlee got the call Friday night and thought it was an April Fool's joke.

He said a woman had a medical episode and veered off the road into the library.

That car managed to fly off the road through one of these beams into the main part of the library which made a big mess inside.

"She hit that pole, jumped over a flower bed, hit this, and proceeded through this huge opening," Plumlee said.

That woman is okay, but Plumlee said the damage is done and now they're working to rebuild.

"It made me sick all weekend long to know how hard they worked to make sure everything was perfect for the kids, and to see that is devastating," Plumlee said.

He's started a fundraiser to help pay for things like concrete poles outside to prevent anything like this from happening and said the community is already pulling together to help.

"We hope to make it better than it was, and it was great before," Halbach said.

For more information about the fundraiser, CLICK HERE.