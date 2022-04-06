ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman in need of emergency surgery left stranded at Tampa International Airport

fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spirit Airlines passenger in need of emergency surgery...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 2

Related
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#Spirit Airlines#Accident
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Thousands of passengers attend dance parties and report 'morale is high' despite being STUCK on cruise ship that ran aground in the Dominican Republic

Thousands of passengers left stranded on a Norwegian Cruise ship were forced to make the best of their situation after the ship ran aground in the Dominican Republic. The ship, called Norwegian Escape, reportedly hit the seabed while departing out of a dock in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, causing damage to the vessel's hull.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy