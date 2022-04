Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called the Taliban’s U-turn on allowing girls to go back to school a “devastating day” for them, adding that the regime will continue to make excuses to prevent girls from receiving an education.Ms Yousafzai, who was shot by Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Taliban for advocating education for girls, said Afghanistan’s Taliban regime envisions a future where half the population will remain “held back” and not be educated. “I had one hope for today: that Afghan girls walking to school would not be sent back home. But the Taliban did not keep their promise,” she tweeted...

