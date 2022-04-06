ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation Fuel From Carbon Dioxide: United Airlines to Collaborate With Biotechnology Company

By Brian Cohen
 2 days ago
In its latest venture towards operating a more sustainable commercial airline, United Airlines Ventures and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures announced a collaboration with Cemvita Factory — which is a biotechnology firm that is based in Houston — to commercialize the production of sustainable aviation fuel which is intended to be developed...

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

