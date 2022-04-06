ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers to hold meetings with plethora of QBs

By Will Kunkel
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers are prepared to hold meetings with virtually any quarterback willing to come to the Queen City.

Those names include:

  • Malik Willis
  • Kenny Pickett
  • Matt Corral
  • Desmond Ritter
  • Sam Howell
  • Bailey Zappe

All of these quarterbacks are planning to meet with the team next week.

Several mock drafts have the Panthers drafting a quarterback with the 6 th overall pick.

Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer joined CSL to talk about Carolina’s draft prospects.

James Borrego
