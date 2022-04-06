Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

As noted, MVP turned on his former client Bobby Lashley to align with Omos on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. MVP took to Twitter on Monday to share a straightforward answer as to his decision to betray Lashley. In response to a tweet from the official WWE account...
Last weekend fans saw Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off in their third WrestleMania match with both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship on the line. In the end it was Roman who picked up the win and walked out with the gold, but Roman had previously taken two losses to Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
During an edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Dolph Ziggler dropping the NXT Title back to Bron Breakker on the April 4th 2022 edition of WWE RAW:. “[On Saturday afternoon] I heard from someone who is close to folks in NXT and they know a lot...
During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Pat McAfee revealed how WWE producers reacted when AJ Styles was cut by the Wrestlemania 38 star while walking to the ring. McAfee’s match happened after Styles’ did. Here are highlights:. On the producers warning him...
A new report has some details on Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 match, his reaction to the match and more. Fightful Select reports that McMahon made the decision to compete on the show months ago, but that people close to him and on WWE Creative were vocal with the idea that it was a terrible idea.
– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Steve Austin getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match to close night one. That’s something Booker did expect to see, but he gave props to KO, who he felt delivered an Oscar-worthy performance.
The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV. NJPW will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado from the first round of the 2022 New Japan Cup.
– PWInsider reports that WWE is advertising Seth Rollins for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown. – Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is not advertised for next Monday’s RAW or the April 15 episode of Smackdown. Local advertising for April 15 in Worcester, MA includes Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley and RK-Bro vs. The Usos.
It’s pretty rare to have a lot of things going on when a company hasn’t had a major show, but that is the case this week. Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event was basically AEW’s Wrestlemania weekend show and included the debut of Samoa Joe. He’ll be here tonight, and that means things could get a lot more interesting. Let’s get to it.
