ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a trio of championship matches for next week’s episode of NXT....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

MVP On Why He Turned On Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw: ‘Budget Cuts’

As noted, MVP turned on his former client Bobby Lashley to align with Omos on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. MVP took to Twitter on Monday to share a straightforward answer as to his decision to betray Lashley. In response to a tweet from the official WWE account...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Mandy Rose
411mania.com

Notes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WrestleMania 38 Match

A new report has some details on Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 match, his reaction to the match and more. Fightful Select reports that McMahon made the decision to compete on the show months ago, but that people close to him and on WWE Creative were vocal with the idea that it was a terrible idea.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Appearing On WWE SmackDown?, Roman Reigns To Usher In A New Era

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Usa Network#Msk#Grayson Waller Sanga
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes WWE Star Deserves Oscar For WrestleMania Performance

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Steve Austin getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match to close night one. That’s something Booker did expect to see, but he gave props to KO, who he felt delivered an Oscar-worthy performance.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
MILWAUKEE, WI
411mania.com

Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV. NJPW will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado from the first round of the 2022 New Japan Cup.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins Advertised For Smackdown, Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE TV Next Week, Cody Rhodes Getting Top Billing On Advertising

– PWInsider reports that WWE is advertising Seth Rollins for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown. – Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is not advertised for next Monday’s RAW or the April 15 episode of Smackdown. Local advertising for April 15 in Worcester, MA includes Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley and RK-Bro vs. The Usos.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.6.22

It’s pretty rare to have a lot of things going on when a company hasn’t had a major show, but that is the case this week. Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event was basically AEW’s Wrestlemania weekend show and included the debut of Samoa Joe. He’ll be here tonight, and that means things could get a lot more interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy