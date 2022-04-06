ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
County
New Hanover County, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Wind Advisory Thursday, PM rain and snow possible

Wind Advisory is in effect again all day Thursday in the metro. Northwest wind will gust 40 to 55 mph. There is a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and a rain/snow mix in the evening. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ulster FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rondout Creek At Rosendale. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.3 feet on 09/08/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Rondout Creek Rosendale Flood Stage: 18.0 Observed Stage at Fri 8 am: 20.5 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 19.7 Fri 8 pm 18.2 Sat 2 am 17.0 Sat 8 am 16.0 Sat 2 pm 15.0 Sat 8 pm 14.0 Sun 2 am 13.2 Sun 8 am 12.7 Sun 2 pm 12.2 Sun 8 pm 11.6 Mon 2 am 11.0
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam affecting Morris and Passaic Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pequannock River Below Macopin Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Road closures begin in both Butler and Bloomingdale due to flooding. At 6.5 feet, Both Main Streets in Butler and Bloomingdale flood. Several commercial properties are also flooded. The Hamburg Turnpike experiences significant flooding. Flooding expands to the east side of Bloomingdale. Sloan Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:25 AM EDT Friday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:25 AM EDT Friday was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.9 feet on 03/07/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Pequannock River Macopin Dam 5.5 5.9 Fri 10 a 5.7 5.4 5.9 2pm 4/08
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Schenectady; Schoharie FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Burtonsville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, water reaches Priddle Camp Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 7.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/06/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schoharie Creek Burtonsville Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Thu 9 pm: 4.1 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 6.7 Fri 8 pm 6.6 Sat 2 am 6.2 Sat 8 am 5.5 Sat 2 pm 4.8 Sat 8 pm 4.3 Sun 2 am 4.1 Sun 8 am 3.8 Sun 2 pm 3.6 Sun 8 pm 3.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Florence, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Florence; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black Creek...including Quinby...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters will affect swamplands adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 13.7 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Herkimer; Montgomery; Oneida FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 04/22/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mohawk River Little Falls Flood Stage: 15.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 15.0 Fri 8 pm 14.1 Sat 2 am 13.1 Sat 8 am 12.9 Sat 2 pm 13.0 Sat 8 pm 13.0 Sun 2 am 12.9 Sun 8 am 12.5 Sun 2 pm 12.1 Sun 8 pm 11.7 Mon 2 am 11.3
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 07:03:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Raritan River At Bound Brook. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Backyard and low areas are protected by levees and the flood wall. Without the levees or if there is a breach in the levees, minor flooding will occur. At 30.0 feet, Main Street is protected by flap valves/sluice gates. This level triggers the gate closures to protect Main Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 29.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Friday was 29.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 02/01/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Raritan River Bound Brook 28.0 29.4 Fri 9 am 26.4 22.7 30.4 2pm 4/08
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet next Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 22.3 Fri 9 am CDT 22.2 22.1 22.4
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ramapo River at Mahwah. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.3 feet on 03/13/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 8.2 Fri 10 am ED 6.7 5.9 MSG
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

