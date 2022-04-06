Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Florence; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black Creek...including Quinby...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters will affect swamplands adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 19.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO