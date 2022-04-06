Tulsa Police Arrest Man That They Say Admitted To Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

TULSA, Okla. — A man arrested in Tulsa last year after showing up at Hillcrest Hospital with a pregnant 13-year-old girl who he claimed to be his “girlfriend” pleaded guilty to first degree rape Thursday. He was arrested after the girl delivered his baby. This story received...
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
TULSA, Okla. — Sand Springs police are investigating after a woman stole a package from one of NewsChannel 8's own. Good Morning Oklahoma anchor Sunny Leigh shared a video Sunday of the accused porch pirate in the act on Facebook. As of this article's publishing, it's been viewed over...
It’s been a little over a year since a man murdered five young children at a home in Muskogee. Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, is accused of shooting the children, their mother and his brother. Some of the kids were his own. The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, survived her injuries, but...
It’s been nearly one year since a young mother was found dead on the side of a rural Oklahoma road. Three weeks shy of the anniversary of her death, there are still no answers, no clues and no suspect.
MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
An Alabama man accused of attacking a 19-year-old employee at a tanning salon faces attempted rape and kidnapping charges, police said. Shameek Absalom Dunn, 26, visited the Palm Beach Tan in Trussville for a job interview on March 11, according to AL.com. Dunn used his real name and address during the interview, the outlet reported.
TACOMA, Wash. — Gary Hartman, the now 70-year-old who was arrested and convicted in a 1986 Tacoma cold case thanks to DNA technology, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on Tuesday. Hartman was caught and charged more than 30 years after he raped and murdered 12-year-old...
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old-girl in broad daylight in Brooklyn, and they’re hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest. It happened Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Avenue in Cypress Hills. Authorities say a dark colored SUV...
An Ohio man allegedly shot his teenage girlfriend in the head and left her body for months to decompose on his apartment balcony, police reportedly say. Bennie Washington, 39, is locked up for aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing Audreona Barnes, Cleveland.com reported. Barnes–widely reported to...
Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
