Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Beer Distributors lead with green trucks, plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The city’s Climate Action Council kicked off the first of 10 public hearings on Tuesday in the Bronx as they finalize a plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

They paid a visit to a Hunts Point company that is leading the way with its fleet of eco-friendly trucks. An estimated 15,000 trucks travel to Hunts Point daily–delivering and picking up goods for distribution, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Manhattan Beer Distributors is doing its part to lessen that emissions load.

Juan Corcino, the senior director of fleet operations and sustainability for Manhattan Beer, says 75% of the distributor's truck fleet now run on compressed natural gas or electric.

They added five first-of-their-kind Volvo electric trucks last summer with funding from the DOT’s Clean Truck Program (DEC).

"For our community, for the environment, for our employees, it's just the right thing to do,” said Corcino.

Corcino says he believes electric is the way of the future and that they’re not only eco-friendly but also more reliable.

The DEC wants other companies to realize reducing emissions can be good for their bottom line.

Manhattan Beer Distributors say their hope is that their entire parking lot is only filled with green trucks.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

