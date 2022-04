SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Evangel Christian Academy had a tall task on their hands with last year’s state quarterfinalist North Desoto in town. The Eagles led for a good portion of the contest taking a lead into the top of the sixth inning. This is when the Griffins made their move. A double by Peyton Matthews put a runner on the base paths and the Griffins would end up with two runs in the inning off a single by Landen LeBlanc.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO