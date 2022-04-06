ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Diedrich named MIVA Offensive Player of the Week

By Nicholas Vuylsteke - PFW Sports Information
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball student-athlete Jon Diedrich was awarded Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Offensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, April 5.

Last week, Diedrich led the Mastodons in total kills (37), kills per set (5.29) and hit .433 en route to a 2-0 record with wins at Quincy and Lindenwood on March 31 and April 2.

In the Mastodons’ win over Quincy, Diedrich had 13 kills and hit .370 in three sets. Diedrich had 24 kills and hit .475 in their four-set win against Lindenwood. 10 of Diedirch’s 24 kills came in the fourth set.

As a team, the ‘Dons hit .384 against Quincy and .393 against Lindenwood. These marks are the third and fourth highest team hitting percentages for the season.

This is the first time this season Diedrich has been awarded Offensive Player of the Week. He also received the honor back on Jan. 14, 2020, and on March 23, 2021.

This is the fourth time this season the Mastodons have received a conference player of the week honors. Troy Gooch received Defensive Player of the Week honors  on Jan. 11 and Feb. 15. Zach Solomon also received Defensive Player of the Week honors back on March 1.

WANE 15

WANE 15

