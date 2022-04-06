Biden OKs new $100 million transfer of Javelin anti-armor missiles to Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with a U.S.-provided FGM-148 Javelin shipment in February. sergei supinsky/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved a $100 million transfer of Javelin anti-armor missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to an administration official.

The transfer brings the total of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to $2.4 billion since Biden took office last January.

The White House announced late Tuesday that Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia’s invasion.

The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armor.

The official spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.