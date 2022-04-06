ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berne, IN

Northeastern Indiana churches to host Ukrainian refugees

By Ethan Dahlen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRnEy_0f0am5pF00

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of religious leaders from Indiana have plans to host Ukrainian refugees in the Hoosier State.

On Tuesday in the Filling Station, a coffee shop in Berne Indiana, a group of religious leaders from the area gathered to speak about “Heroes for Ukraine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JsfO_0f0am5pF00
The Filling Station in Berne, which hosted the meeting (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

Heroes for Ukraine is a program designed to provide temporary respite for Ukrainian families to rest, heal, and escape the ongoing war.

They have their eyes set on welcoming 100 Ukrainian mothers and children while the conflict is ongoing in their home country.

“This isn’t a refugee resettlement, it’s not a refugee plan for them to settle here in Berne or Fort Wayne. This is to equip them before going back. Almost everyone I’ve talked to really wants to go back. We’ve offered to bring people here, but they’re turning down the offer… they want to return to their cities as fast as possible, this is really a one year plan,” remarked Florian Steciuch.

Steciuch is one of the three helping to organize Heroes for Ukraine. He is himself a Ukrainian and has done ministry in the country since 1994. In tears he asked for the prayers of everyone for not just Ukraine, but also the Russian’s who have been dragged into the conflict.

Steciuch also noted that men weren’t a part of the program here in Indiana, stating “Men between 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave, they’re expected to serve… so the people that are typically coming over here are young mothers, with young(er) children. “

The other two organizers Rod Penrod and Mike Webb expressed the emphasis on helping these young women and children heal.

“Part of our program is to equip the mothers to go back with strength, with hope, with vision to rebuild their communities… We can help them, disciple them, and encourage them in their faith.. We’re trying to give them a future and a hope,” Penrod said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xADlJ_0f0am5pF00
From left to right; Webb, Steciuch and Penrod (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

The group also says there are a number of spiritual dynamics at play in their work, and their goal is to evangelize, discipline, equip, and send the refugees back stronger Christians.

A member of one of the involved churches, Logan, also said that his youth group was making efforts to welcome the refugees.

Everyone involved hopes that their efforts will ease the burden of those coming to Indiana, and those in Ukraine alike, knowing that their family is in safe hands abroad.

The group is making fundraising efforts to bring refugees over and financially support them, and their host families while they stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tNow_0f0am5pF00
Poster describing Heroes for Ukraine’s mission and ways to help (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

You can support their mission by emailing the group at askflorian@gmail.com . They’re looking for both funds and partners in their efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 2

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nagy: Why Ukrainian refugees are not like migrants at southern border

Writing about refugees for me is always difficult: having been one myself, I harbor a deep-rooted sympathy for anyone forced to flee their homeland for any reason. But when I heard President Biden compare refugees fleeing Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine with people seeking entry to the US on our southern border, I was taken aback. Our president either lacks a fundamental understanding of what criteria makes someone a “refugee,” or he is spinning a deeply politicized issue which has sharply divided Americans for decades.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Hope, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Berne, IN
The Independent

122,000 offer homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine

More than 120,000 individuals and organisations have expressed an interest in taking in Ukrainian refugees, the Government has said.According to the latest figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 122,305 expressions of interest have been received by the Homes for Ukraine programme.The response to the scheme, which encourages members of the public to throw open their homes to people fleeing the fighting in Ukraine, comes amid intense criticism of the Government’s response to the refugee crisis.Register your interest in our #HomesForUkraine scheme here https://t.co/iL1dcrW4uC pic.twitter.com/b1nJ3m2n0S— Michael Gove (@michaelgove) March 14, 2022Downing Street welcomed the “huge” public...
HOMELESS
The Associated Press

African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

Wilfred Tebah doesn’t begrudge the U.S. for swiftly granting humanitarian protections to Ukrainians escaping Russia’s devastating invasion of their homeland. But the 27-year-old, who fled Cameroon during its ongoing conflict, can’t help but wonder what would happen if the millions fleeing that Eastern Europe nation were a different hue.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Faithful Are Holding Back the Antichrist

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the Russian Orthodox faith was quoted as saying on Thursday that his church and its faithful were holding back the antichrist. Patriarch Kirill was speaking six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has forced over 4 million people to flee, killed or injured thousands and left cities and towns destroyed.
RELIGION
WKRC

Paws of War: Romanian volunteers are helping Ukrainian refugees flee with their pets

SIRET, Romania (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - Volunteers in the Romanian border town of Siret on Sunday helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion with their pets. "We are also making passports for them, European passports, because most of them want to go further, into Europe, and we are also helping them with food, crates, blankets, anything that they might need in their future travels,” said activist Kristin Tutunaru who is working with the organization, Paws of War.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KAKE TV

Wichita area churches come together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Wichita area churches are coming together to help Ukrainian refugees by sending donations to one Pastor who is currently in Poland. Pastor Chad Pickering with New Life Wichita is currently in Poland, but he said GracePoint Church and Hope Community Church have donated thousands of dollars in aid. Staff at those churches said when they heard about Pickering’s trip, partnering was a no-brainer.
WICHITA, KS
WANE 15

Police chase in Wayne County leaves 1 dead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Randolph County man has died after police say he stole a semi-tractor and assaulted a Richmond police officer. Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy M. Lewis of Randolph County. According to Indiana State Police, Tuesday morning, off duty Richmond police officer Austin Adams responded to a theft […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy