Purdue to play in Maui Invitational in 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Maui Jim Maui Invitational has announced that the Purdue men’s basketball team will be part of its 2023 field during Thanksgiving week – the 40 th annual edition of one of college basketball’s elite tournaments.

The tournament will be played Nov. 20 to 22, 2023, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The 2023 field will be one of the elite fields that the tournament has ever seen as the Boilermakers will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade.

“The Maui Invitational is one of the premier college basketball events every year and we are excited to be going back for the 2023 tournament,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “The 2023 field is one of the strongest fields they have ever had and we are honored to be a part of it. Every year we have been there our fans have shown up and we hope that will continue next year.”

“The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season,” Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said. “The 2023 field is no exception, and we could not be more excited to return to our home at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui.”

Coupled with the Phil Knight Legacy that Purdue is playing in during Thanksgiving week in 2022 (Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia, Xavier), Purdue is competing in possibly the two-most prestigious Thanksgiving-week tournaments in each of the next two seasons. The Boilermakers also played in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic this past November – a tournament that many considered the best of this past year’s events (Purdue, North Carolina, Villanova, Tennessee).

The 2023 appearance marks Purdue’s fourth appearance in the event, posting a 6-3 overall record. Purdue lost in the 1999 title game to North Carolina, then went 2-1 in both the 2006 and 2014 events, placing fifth in both tournaments. The Boilermakers lost their first game in both tournaments, but rebounded to win their last two games both times.

The complete 2022 schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.