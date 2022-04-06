ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

Former Wabash coach Handley to lead Plymouth football program

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – Former Wabash High School football coach Adam Handley is heading to Plymouth as the school board approved the new Rockies coach on Tuesday.

Handley spent four seasons leading Wabash going 14-26 overall, including a 2-7 mark this past fall. Handley’s best season with Wabash came in 2020 when the Apaches went 6-5 overall.

Plymouth went 0-10 this past season after going 2-6 in 2020. Previous Plymouth head coach John Barron had led the Rockies for 17 seasons before stepping down in January. Barron went 120-76 at Plymouth.

