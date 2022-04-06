ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa city council members elected

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or4VW_0f0ajCxI00

NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa have chosen Justin Orf with 288 votes to fill the District 3 council seat. Isaiah Lockhart and Jeff Belcher were the other candidates running for the spot.

Orf was the incumbent candidate and the youngest person to ever serve on Nixa City Council at 20 years old.

Meet Nixa’s District 3 city council candidates

Two candidates were also running for the council seat representing the central to the southeast part of town. Voters decided to put Aron Peterson in the District 2 spot. Peterson won with 387 votes and Corin Harskey got 243.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Nixa voters vote for bond renewal for fire district

NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa, Missouri passed a bond renewal meant to benefit the Nixa Fire Protection District. Officials report 1,898 people voted yes and 608 voted no. This bond will give the district $6.4 million to fund projects such as a new Fire Station #1 building. The current building was built 35 years […]
NIXA, MO
FOX2Now

Top races: Results in the April 5 Missouri election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many municipalities had races for mayor, and school board elections. They asked ballot questions and posed propositions about online sales taxes to voters Tuesday. FOX 2 is covering the hundreds of local races. This page has some of the races with the highest interest in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Nixa, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
Nixa, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Elections
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nixa City Council#Meet Nixa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

West Plains shooting victim identified

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains man has been charged after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at a Howell County truck stop. Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North Highway 63 in West Plains.  When they arrived they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Best public high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman arrested, charged for stealing a vehicle

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri. Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark voters approve two school funding questions

OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a bond issue with 2,164 voting yes and 1,213 voting no. Ozark residents also voted yes on a levy transfer issue with 1,899 voting yes and 1,485 voting no. Neither issue will increase taxes. Officials said the current tax rate will remain at $4.14 and has […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy