Nixa city council members elected

NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa have chosen Justin Orf with 288 votes to fill the District 3 council seat. Isaiah Lockhart and Jeff Belcher were the other candidates running for the spot.

Orf was the incumbent candidate and the youngest person to ever serve on Nixa City Council at 20 years old.

Two candidates were also running for the council seat representing the central to the southeast part of town. Voters decided to put Aron Peterson in the District 2 spot. Peterson won with 387 votes and Corin Harskey got 243.

