The writing appears to be on the wall for Frank Vogel as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. That leaves one rather polarizing coaching vacancy to be filled in the offseason. One name in particular that’s been mentioned for the LA job is Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. According to reports from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and NBA insider Marc Stein, the former Lakers assistant is seen as a strong candidate for the role, at least when it comes to interest from the purple and gold side.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO